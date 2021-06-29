The combative midfielder impressed in his latest outing at Euro 2020 and remains keen on exploring a Roma transfer option

Granit Xhaka has dropped another hint that his future lies away from Arsenal, with the Roma-linked midfielder admitting: "It is always interesting to learn a new language."

The Switzerland international put in an inspirational performance for his country against France at Euro 2020 on Monday, with a stunning fightback allowing the Swiss to overcome the reigning world champions on penalties.

Xhaka will miss a last-16 encounter with Spain through suspension, but he remains in the headlines as questions continue to be asked of his club commitments.

What has been said?

With Roma said to be closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old, he was asked after a remarkable clash with France whether he will soon be conducting post-match interviews in Italian.

Xhaka said: "Not yet… it is always interesting to learn a new language.

"Let’s see, everyone knows what Roma represent. Now, I am an Arsenal player, I will speak after the tournament."

The bigger picture

Jose Mourinho, who was relieved of his managerial duties at Tottenham in April, is preparing a raid on north London after taking the reins at Roma.

He has seen plenty of Xhaka down the years and clearly believes that his qualities will aid a Serie A cause in the Italian capital.

His top target has admitted that Arsenal "know what I want to do", with there every chance that a contract through to 2023 will be broken.

Xhaka's stock is rising on European Championship duty, with ex-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger among those to have been singing his praises.

Article continues below

The Frenchman told beIN Sports after seeing his fellow countrymen throw away a 3-1 lead in normal time before Kylian Mbappe missed a decisive spot-kick in a shootout: "Xhaka was exceptional, all his choices were good.

"He was the one who rallied the troops before the penalties."

Further reading