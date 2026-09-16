Klopp stopped by Säbener Strasse on the first Bundesliga weekend after Bayern Munich's 5-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. According to Sport Bild, he then held a lengthy conversation with Kompany in his office.

One of the main topics was a fundamental tactical question. Kompany uses man-marking at Bayern Munich, while Klopp plans with zonal marking for the Germany national team, as at his previous stations. On a magnetic board, Kompany is said to have explained his system to Klopp and shown him that, in the flow of the game, there are not actually that many differences between the two approaches.

The pair also discussed individual players during the meeting. On Nathaniel Brown, Klopp is said to have aimed a little barb at Kompany. "Now we've finally got a German left-back again – and then you play him as a No 10," the national coach is said to have joked, according to the report. Klopp had made a similar joke during Sat.1's broadcast of the Stuttgart game.

Nathaniel Brown recently played at left-back again for Bayern Munich

Brown impressed in his first appearances for the national team at left-back. Short of attacking alternatives, though, Kompany deployed the versatile 23-year-old new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in attacking midfield at the start of the season for Bayern Munich. Kompany is said to have taken the barb in good humour and promised to use Brown again in future in his customary position at left-back.

That is exactly what happened in the games that followed, but probably less because of Klopp's demand than because Bayern Munich's other potential No 10s, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, got back on track physically. At left-back, Brown is competing with the resurgent Davies.

Klopp is also said to have held detailed talks in Munich not only with Kompany but also with Joshua Kimmich. During that conversation, the national coach is said to have assured the 31-year-old that he would remain captain for the time being and was planned for central midfield.