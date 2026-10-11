Bryan Mbeumo put Manchester United 1-0 up against Tottenham Hotspur in the 73rd minute on Saturday afternoon, and Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur received a red card for a headbutt on Luke Shaw in the 78th. United looked set for a major breakthrough, but Dominic Solanke equalised for Tottenham two minutes into stoppage time.

United's fans booed their own players as they went in at half-time and again after the final whistle. "When things don't quite go to plan, I can sometimes understand that reaction," said United manager Michael Carrick. "Of course it hurts, it hurts a great deal. It's not a pleasant experience, but sometimes you just have to get through it."

Six rounds into the season, the Red Devils sit 12th in the Premier League table with just six points. It's their worst start to a season in exactly 40 years.

What next for Manchester United?

Across all competitions, United have gone four consecutive matches without a win. Brighton & Hove Albion knocked them out of the League Cup during that run. Their only two wins in eight competitive matches so far have come against newly promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Azerbaijani underdogs FK Sabah in the Champions League. The Red Devils have also failed to win any of the last three matches they finished with a numerical advantage.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 MUN

On Tuesday, United travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League for what is probably their toughest task of the season so far. Initial discussions about a possible change of manager are already taking place in England, although Carrick is said to retain the club leadership's confidence.

Carrick, 45, initially took over as interim manager from Ruben Amorim after his dismissal in mid-January. A strong second half of the season saw him guide United to third place and comfortably into the Champions League. In May, he signed a contract as permanent manager until 2028.