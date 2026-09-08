France Football magazine, working alongside UEFA, began unveiling the official list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday. Football's most prestigious individual prize follows an exceptional season of fierce competition among the game's stars, both collectively and individually.

Months of scrutiny and assessment have gone into the final list, judging players across their clubs and national teams. The award rests on what they delivered last season: titles won, individual numbers, and technical impact on the pitch.

Last season served up plenty of drama. The major European leagues, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup all played their part, turning this year's race into one of the most exciting in recent memory as a host of stars produced striking performances.

One by one, the award's accounts have started revealing the nominees. We'll keep you updated with the names as soon as they land.

First up came the award for best club in the women's category, opening with Barcelona, the La Liga and Champions League winners. They face Champions League runners-up Bayern Munich, England's Manchester City and France's Lyon.

Attention then turned to the award for best men's team, beginning with Arsenal, the Premier League champions and Champions League runners-up. Their rivals are Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Norway's Bodø/Glimt, Brazil's Flamengo and France's Paris Saint-Germain.

In the running for best coach in the world for women's teams are the following names: Jonatan Giráldez "Lyon", Andrée Jeglertz "Manchester City", Nils Nielsen "Japan national team", Pere Romeu "Barcelona", Elena Sadiku "Celtic/BK Häcken".

Sports journalists from across the globe vote for the Ballon d'Or, handed each year to the world's best player. The winner emerges from several criteria, most notably individual and collective performance, sportsmanship, and consistency of level throughout the season.

London hosts the ceremony on 26 October 2026, a first in the award's history. The night will crown the Ballon d'Or winner and reveal the rest of the individual honours: the "Yashin" award for best goalkeeper, the "Kopa" award for best young player, plus the prizes for best coach, best club and several others.

Every year the Ballon d'Or commands huge global attention as the definitive measure of the world's best player. Public and media interest runs high, sharpened by the fierce battle among football's biggest names to claim the sport's most valuable individual prize.

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