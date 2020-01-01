Istanbul Basaksehir bench Ba and Ponck for PSG clash

The Africans did not make the Turkish outfit’s starting XI for Wednesday’s Champions League game against the Parisians

take on in Wednesday’s clash with ’s Demba Ba and Cape Verde’s Carlos Ponck excluded from the starting XI.

The reigning Turkish Super Lig kings would be hoping to make a winning home debut in the competition against the French team who finished as 2019-20 runners-up.

To achieve this, manager Okan Buruk has decided to start the duo as a substitute, while ’s Okechukwu Azubuike is ruled out due to injury.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Mert Gunok will start in goal while left-back of Congolese descent Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo will anchor the backline alongside Rafael, Alexandru Epureanu and former star Martin Skrtel.

The trio of Irfan Kahveci, Mehmet Topal and Berkay Ozcan occupy the midfield, while the Fatih Terim Stadium giants will rely on Enzo Crivelli, Deniz Turuc and Edin Visca for goals.

For Thomas Tuchel's side, Senegal's Idrissa Gueye, Bandiougou Fadiga and Madagascar’s Mathyas Randriamamy are among the named substitutes.

PSG stuttered to a 2-1 home defeat to Odion Ighalo’s on the opening day with Istanbul Basaksehir losing 2-0 to in . Victory for either team would be crucial on Wednesday night as they hope to qualify from Group H.