Issa Diop glad with Tottenham shutout in historic West Ham win

The defender, of Senegalese and Moroccan descent, delivered a man-of-the-match display to help the Hammers hit Spurs hard

Issa Diop has revealed his delight at West Ham's ability to keep Hotspur at bay in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The London derby ended 1-0 in favour of the Hammers, who became the first visiting side to grab a win at Spurs’ new stadium.

And while Michail Antonio was lauded for a brilliant winner, Diop - who made a stunning return to Manuel Pellegrini's line-up after three games on the bench - has shifted attention to the hard work required to keep out Heung-min Son, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura.

The display at the rearguard also contributed to ensuring the London side ended their rivals’ brilliant home run.

“We had to work hard,” Diop told West Ham's official website.

“Tottenham have some really big players so it was difficult, and at the end, it was particularly tricky, but we’re happy to keep the clean sheet.”

Despite being kept busy with his defensive duties, the 22-year-old almost doubled West Ham's advantage, but could not replicate the finishing touch of goalscorer Antonio.

Article continues below

“I don’t know where it came from! I tried to copy Michail, but I just wasn’t fortunate to score. I can’t finish like that it seems, but I’m just happy we won and kept Tottenham out," he added.

Since his move from ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Diop has now played in 31 Premier League games, with a goal to his name.