ISL: Who is Greg Stewart - The Scottish sniper who has been lethal for Jamshedpur FC?

It is a bit tricky to recruit forwards for the Indian domestic leagues. Often, a player who has been successful in similar leagues finds it difficult to find their feet on Indian soil. But Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart is hitting all the right chords so far in the ISL (Indian Super League). In six matches, he already has four goals and an equal number of assists to his name. He single-handedly brought down a high-flying Odisha to their knees with a hat-trick and currently sits second on the ISL's golden boot tally.

Where did it start for Greg Stewart?

Stewart started his youth career at the Rangers Academy and honed his skills there until he was 13. But he was allowed to leave and he joined Hearts FC in Edinburgh in 2003. He plied his trade for three years but once again he had to find newer pastures to continue his career. He went on to train with a couple of outfits like Falkirk, Stirling Albion, and Syngenta Amateurs FC.

When did Greg Stewart sign his first professional contract?

In July 2010, at the age of 20, he signed his first contract with a professional side called Cowdenbeath of the Scottish first division. Although his side could not win on his debut, he proved his mettle with a lively performance upfront. At the end of the season, he finished with nine goals to his name and was also the top scorer for his club. He spent four years there and played 132 times scoring 36 goals.

During this time he was also working full-time at the Grangemouth oil refinery.

" I was getting up for my work at six o'clock in the morning, Monday to Friday, and having to rush home at four o'clock to get something to eat and jump back out the door on a Tuesday and Thursday night to make training," he stated to BBC Sport.

But his performances on the pitch helped Stewart sign a pre-contract agreement with Dundee before joining the Scottish giants in the summer of 2014.

He had an instant impact at Dundee and scored on his debut against Peterhead. His rich vein of form continued at his new stomping ground and was named the SPFL Player of the month in January 2015 for scoring five goals in seven matches. In the same year, he was nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year. After spending two seasons and scoring 22 goals in 71 matches, he left for England to join Birmingham City in 2016.

Trouble in England

Birmingham paid £1M as a transfer fee for his services but the forward struggled to settle down in England. He had sporadic starts and ended the season with 21 appearances and zero goals. As a result, he was loaned back to Scottish side Aberdeen but his rough patch did not end. In 34 matches, he scored three goals and had to join Kilmarnock at the end of that campaign. He regained his form and scored eight goals in 16 appearances and propelled his side to third place in the league.

Stewart was recalled by Birmingham but to his surprise, he was again loaned to Aberdeen. Upon finishing his contract with Birmingham, he was signed by his boyhood club Rangers in 2019.

Training under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

When he joined Rangers, he found Steven Gerrard at the helm of affairs. He spent two years under his guidance and heaped praise on the former England international.

"It was good to learn from him, what it takes to be a top player and on and off the pitch some of the stuff he would speak about, he was always approachable, you could always speak to him no matter what problem you have and the stuff that he would tell you to try and improve your game is a lot of things you wouldn't really think about.

"Off the pitch as well, living correctly, professionally and how you can build yourself by doing things properly. But he was still a young manager as well and he was still learning his work. It was good for the player and the manager, he got feedback from the players and as I said he was always approachable. He was good for players if you have stuff to know. So it was a great experience in the two years I had and obviously, he has moved on now so good luck to him for his new job," Stewart told Goal during a chat.

He made 34 appearances under Gerrard's watch, scoring thrice and providing seven assists. He also won the Scottish league title with Rangers FC before joining Jamshedpur FC in ISL.