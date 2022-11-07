WATCH: Mumbai City's Chhangte scores screamer against ATK Mohun Bagan

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mumbai looked set to inflict the fifth defeat in six games on ATK Mohun Bagan but for Carl McHugh. The midfielder came on as a substitute for Hugo Boumous in the dying embers of the game and stole the limelight with a late equaliser that broke the hearts of home fans. It is interesting that ATK Mohun Bagan are still winless against the men in blue after six meetings having lost four of them.

Mumbai and Bagan are placed in the third and fifth spots respectively in the league table. In the next match, the green and maroon brigade will host NorthEast United while the Islanders will go up against Bengaluru FC.