ISL: Mumbai City likely to bring in Mato Grgic from NorthEast United

The Croatian defender will now join the Islanders after helping the Highlanders reach the playoffs for the first time...

are close to securing the services of the Mato Grgic for the 2019-20 (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.



The 31-year-old is set to join City after a successful season with . In his first season playing in , the Croat helped his side reach the playoffs for the very first time in the history of the competition.



Grgic made 20 appearances for the Highlanders across last season. He also captained the Guwahati-based outfit in the second leg of their playoff game against and in their Super Cup quarter-final defeat to .





The former MTK Budapest man was part of a formidable centre-back pairing with compatriot Mislav Komorski in the first half of the 2018-19 season before the latter got injured.



The right-footed defender follows footsteps of Rowllin Borges who will also play for the Islanders next season. The international midfielder will join City after spending three seasons with NorthEast United.



With Jorge Costa extending his contract, the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned side have already made early moves in the transfer market. Mumbai City also reached the playoffs last season but were beaten by .