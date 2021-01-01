'Odisha deserved something out of the game' - Stuart Baxter unhappy with first half, encouraged by second-half fight

Odisha remain bottom of the table after having played 11 matches...

Odisha boss Stuart Baxter was unhappy with his team's first but encouraged by the second 45 minutes in the 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin on Wednesday.

Isma Goncalves' punished Gaurav Bora's defensive errors in the first half to put his team two goals ahead. Diego Mauricio scored a beautiful goal in the second half to reduce the deficit but Odisha couldn't get another goal in the time that remained.

After the game, Baxter said, "I am not happy with the manner in which we gave away two goals and the way we started the game. But the game was not lost. I know football. I thought the response in the first half was okay. The response in the second half was very good. We deserved to get something out of the game.

More teams

"The goals were from our own mistakes, I don't think we were in a lot of trouble apart from that. It was an even game for the rest of the half. In the second half, we played good football."

The gaffer did not criticise Gaurav Bora for his mistakes that led to Chennaiyin's goals and instead explained his poor showing on the field.

"What's happening with Bora is that he had an outstanding game last time out. As a young player, sometimes coping with success can be as difficult as coping with failure. Throughout the game, he was worried about not living up his star billing last game. After making those mistakes, he was a strong character in the second half."

Baxter chose to rest star striker Diego Mauricio for the game but was forced to turn to him with the team trailing by two goals at the break. He replaced Marcelinho who had started just his fourth game of the season.

"You have to look at stats telling you that Diego is tired and you have to make a tough call to not start him, If you start him and then he gets injured and misses the rest of the season, it'll be pretty stupid."

He also added, "It would be vastly unfair to say that (Marcelinho has played the last game under Baxter). I have had a player who has worked very hard, he has not been fit and ready to play. He got a chance tonight, he did the best he could do. Marcelinho will continue to be competitive, I will pick the players who are the best for a game."

