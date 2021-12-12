ISL Stat Pack: Kerala Blasters' chance to shine against a leaky East Bengal defence?

Kerala Blasters managed to eke out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Odisha FC in their previous match in the Indian Super League (ISL). After struggling in their first three matches, they finally found their feet and would hope to continue their form in their next game as well when they will be up against an East Bengal side who have been mediocre to say the least.

Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic's men haven't been at their fluent best in front of goal and have scored only five in as many matches. Nonetheless, they will get an opportunity to better that record against the Red and Golds, who have conceded 14 goals in five games.

Franjo Prce and Tomislav Mrcela have failed to provide stability at the heart of the backline. Adil Khan has been used as a substitute on a number of occasions but the India international has been sluggish for most parts.

Let us now look at five intriguing stats (courtesy: OptaJeev) ahead of the crucial encounter: