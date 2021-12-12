ISL Stat Pack: Kerala Blasters' chance to shine against a leaky East Bengal defence?
Kerala Blasters managed to eke out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Odisha FC in their previous match in the Indian Super League (ISL). After struggling in their first three matches, they finally found their feet and would hope to continue their form in their next game as well when they will be up against an East Bengal side who have been mediocre to say the least.
Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic's men haven't been at their fluent best in front of goal and have scored only five in as many matches. Nonetheless, they will get an opportunity to better that record against the Red and Golds, who have conceded 14 goals in five games.
Franjo Prce and Tomislav Mrcela have failed to provide stability at the heart of the backline. Adil Khan has been used as a substitute on a number of occasions but the India international has been sluggish for most parts.
Let us now look at five intriguing stats (courtesy: OptaJeev) ahead of the crucial encounter:
- SC East Bengal have conceded 43% of their goals before half-time (31-45 mins – 6 goals) in the current Indian Super League season, more than any other team in this period.
- This is just the second time that Kerala Blasters FC have recorded five or more points after their first four games in an Indian Super League season (W1 D2 L1); they did it the first time during the 2018/19 season, going unbeaten in their first four games in that campaign (W1 D3).
- SC East Bengal are winless in their last nine Indian Super League games (D3 L6), their longest such streak ever in the league; the Red and Gold Brigade are, in fact, the only side yet to record a win in the ISL this season.
- Kerala Blasters Adrian Luna has created an average of three chances per game in the Indian Super League this season, more than any other player in league; he has three assists so far.
- Hira Mondal of SC East Bengal has a passing accuracy of 56% in this season of the Indian Super League, the second poorest for any player who has attempted a minimum of 100 passes this season; only 64 of his 114 passes have been successful.