Mumbai City FC are on a four-match winning streak as they gear up to host Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday evening. Des Buckingham's men have been simply unstoppable in this edition of the ISL (Indian Super League), and they occupy pole position on the league table with 15 points from six matches.

If Mourtada Fall is providing stability at the back then Ahmed Jahouh is controlling proceedings at the centre of the park. He has already made 421 passes in the league so far and tops the passing charts. Whereas, Igor Angulo has started from where he left off in the previous season with FC Goa. He is leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals to his name along with Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche. He is being ably supported by Brazilian Ygor Catatau, who has three goals in his kitty.

In Kerala Blasters they take on a side who have gradually found their feet in the competition. They have not lost in their last three outings which will boost their morale before taking on the league leaders. Their performance against Odisha FC was commendable and against East Bengal, had they been clinical, they could have picked three instead of a point.

Article continues below

However, they hope to find the net against Mumbai with Alvaro Vasquez, who has scored twice, having the best shooting accuracy in the league. He has six shots on target out of eight attempted. His partnership upfront with Adrian Luna is blossoming with each passing matchday and Mumbai's defence will have to remain on their toes to keep them at bay.

Let us now take a look at five interesting stats provided by Opta Jeev, involving the two teams: