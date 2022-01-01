FC Goa unbeaten against Kerala Blasters in eight matches: Can a resurgent Blasters break the streak?

Kerala Blasters are in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) and coach Ivan Vukomanovic will look to settle for nothing less than three points when they take on FC Goa on Sunday evening. They are unbeaten in their last three matches and another win on Sunday will see them go level on points with league leaders Mumbai City FC (16).

The Serbian manager has instilled a sense of purpose and cohesion in the team. They maintain the defensive shape when without the ball and wait for the right time to launch an attack. The Yellow Army has ample quality upfront in Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vasquez, and Jorge Diaz which can open up any defence. In fact, Kerala Blasters FC have scored 92% of their goals in the ongoing season from open play, the highest aggregate by any team. 12 of their 13 goals have been scored in this fashion.

FC Goa's coach Derrick Pereira will be concerned with the stat as his defence has been a weak link so far. They have already shipped in 16 goals in just eight matches and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh is yet to keep a clean sheet. A lot will depend on Ivan Gonzalez's form on Sunday as he will be in charge to marshall his fellow troops.

Let us now have a look at some of the interesting facts provided by Opta Jeev involving the two teams: