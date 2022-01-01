FC Goa unbeaten against Kerala Blasters in eight matches: Can a resurgent Blasters break the streak?
Kerala Blasters are in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) and coach Ivan Vukomanovic will look to settle for nothing less than three points when they take on FC Goa on Sunday evening. They are unbeaten in their last three matches and another win on Sunday will see them go level on points with league leaders Mumbai City FC (16).
The Serbian manager has instilled a sense of purpose and cohesion in the team. They maintain the defensive shape when without the ball and wait for the right time to launch an attack. The Yellow Army has ample quality upfront in Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vasquez, and Jorge Diaz which can open up any defence. In fact, Kerala Blasters FC have scored 92% of their goals in the ongoing season from open play, the highest aggregate by any team. 12 of their 13 goals have been scored in this fashion.
FC Goa's coach Derrick Pereira will be concerned with the stat as his defence has been a weak link so far. They have already shipped in 16 goals in just eight matches and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh is yet to keep a clean sheet. A lot will depend on Ivan Gonzalez's form on Sunday as he will be in charge to marshall his fellow troops.
Let us now have a look at some of the interesting facts provided by Opta Jeev involving the two teams:
- FC Goa haven’t lost any of their last eight Indian Super League games against Kerala Blasters FC (W6 D2), this is their second-longest unbeaten run against any franchise in ISL history behind Odisha FC (9).
- FC Goa have a passing accuracy of 72% in the opposition half of the current Indian Super League season, the best by any team this season. 1347 of their 1877 passes in the opposition half have been successful this term.
- FC Goa’s Alberto Noguera has attempted 26 take-ons in the ISL this season, being successful in 20 of them, the most by any player. His take-on success rate of 77% is also the most among players to have attempted at least 15 take-ons this campaign.
- Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna has created five big chances in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any player in the competition.
- FC Goa’s Ivan Gonzalez is the player to have won possession most times in the defensive third region in the current edition of the Indian Super League (46).