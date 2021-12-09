ISL Stat Pack: Can ATK Mohun Bagan triumph over an undefeated Chennaiyin?
ATK Mohun Bagan started their Indian Super League (ISL) with flying colours winning their first two matches but since then their wings have been clipped. They suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Mumbai City, and once again fell flat on their face against Jamshedpur FC.
In their next match, they will once again be tested to their hilt by the undefeated Chennaiyin FC.
Bozidar Bandovic's men have been solid at the back and have conceded just once in three matches. Serbian centre back Slavko Damjanovic has been oozing confidence at the heart of defence and formed a solid partnership with Narayan Das.
Although Bagan are oozing with class in the attacking third, they haven't really linked well as a unit in their last two outings. It does seem that the umbilical cord between midfield and attack has suddenly snapped and hence, they are struggling to create enough goal scoring opportunities.
Moreover, in the absence of Tiri, ATK Mohun Bagan's defence has also looked fragile. Habas' teams are known to absorb pressure but both Mumbai and Jamshedpur have shown that this backline is brittle and can be broken with sustained pressure.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin average a minimum of 25 touches per game in the opposition box. However, their strikers have been far from prolific and have scored just thrice. They do create several chances but are known to be wasteful in front of goal.
Here are five interesting statistics brought to you by OptaJeev:
- It is the first time in their history that Chennaiyin FC have remained unbeaten in their first three matches of the Indian Super League (W2 D1), they have managed two clean sheets during this run.
- ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer Antonio Lopez Habas has managed 13 Indian Super League games against Chennaiyin FC winning six, drawing four and losing three and has a win rate of 46% against them.
- Chennaiyin FC have two wins from their first three matches in the Indian Super League (D1), they managed to win only three matches the whole of last season.
- Chennaiyin’s Lallianzuala Chhangte averages six touches in the opposition box per game in this season of the Indian Super League, the highest rate for any Indian; he has scored one goal this season.
- Based on the “Opta’s Expected Goals” model, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Liston Colaco is the Indian player with the best difference between expected goals (+0.47) and actual goals scored (two) in the current Indian Super League campaign after the end of MD4 (+1.53).