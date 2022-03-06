'100 percent motivated' - ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando ahead of Jamshedpur tie

ATK Mohun Bagan take on Jamshedpur FC in the final league game of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

Not only do the Mariners need to win the tie, but they also have to win it by two goals or more, if they want to win their maiden ISL League Winners Shield. Jamshedpur had won the first-leg tie 2-0 so anything less than two goals will mean that the Men of Steel will win their first-ever title in the club's history.

Ahead of the all-important clash, Bagan coach Juan Ferrando suggested that he and his boys are up for the challenge and he believes his team can achieve it.

What was said?

"I think it's a good challenge. I think that if you want to win the championship, it is necessary to get three points every game. And this is our challenge, you know, to try to score some goals. This case, for me, is not the only time I am thinking about winning with more than a one-goal margin. We try to win 2-0, 3-0," he continued.

"I hope we get success, but, minute by minute, it is necessary to control the game. It’s not so easy, but to be honest it is a great opportunity because we are in the last game with one opportunity to get the trophy (League Winners Shield)."

Look out!

Ferrando praised the opponents and particularly spoke about their attackers Greg Stewart and Daniel Chima Chukwu who are in red-hot for at the moment.

"They have two centre-backs with experience, including Peter Hartley. And they have Greg Stewart, whom I think is maybe the biggest recruit of this season because his performance was very good in all the games and he is a very good player. Their signing in January, Daniel Chima Chukwu, the number nine, is a smart player.

"Then Alex Lima, he is a good midfielder and then they have good wingers like Len (Doungel) They are working hard. There are a lot of (strong) points and in this case, with Pronay (Halder), I think there's a balance in the team," Ferrando opined.

Final word

The former FC Goa boss stated that his men are fully motivated for the challenge they have in front of them and will give their all for the ISL League Winners Shield.

"Well, of course, we are motivated 100 percent. It's a great challenge for us, you know for me, I'm happy because in the last game, until the last minute, until the last day, we have a great opportunity to win the championship (League Winners Shield). Of course, we have a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC, but we need to focus on our job and I hope our plan will succeed in the end," said the Mariners gaffer.