Renedy Singh: Can East Bengal play with a little more confidence?

East Bengal enter their 10th attempt in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) to pick their first win of the season as they are set to take on Mumbai City on Friday.

The Red and Golds' interim, Renedy Singh, has voiced what he is working on with his boys in order to make it 'difficult' for the defending champions who are looking to reclaim the top spot.

What was said?

East Bengal were denied their first ISL win in 13 games overall as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"The way the boys fought and defended in the last match, I was really happy to see. The only thing is, when we get the ball, can we play with a little more confidence? That's what we all are working on right now," Singh stated.

How to hurt Mumbai City?

Turning his attention to Friday's tie, the current East Bengal in-charge said, "We have to think about our team first before we think about the opponent - how can we hurt them, how can we defend well. If we do our duties well, it will be difficult for them, too.

"Mumbai is one of the best attacking sides in the league and we know what they have done in the last few years. If we allow them to play, they can punish us."

It's all on you, Chima

Antonio Perosevic is set to serve his third game out amid his five-game ban as Darren Sidoel and Franjo Prce yet to make a full recovery while Amir Dervisevic was an unused substitute on Tuesday and Tomislav Mrcela faces two-to-three weeks out with a muscle injury.

"It's not easy to play with one foreigner when every team is playing with four of their best foreigners.

"The way Chima was performing for the team (against Bengaluru), it was great to see that. Despite having injury problems, the boys who will be coming in, I know that they will give their best," Singh signed out.