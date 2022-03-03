Who are the lowest-placed teams in ISL history?

The league stage of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) is in its final lap. Although the race for the League Winner's shield is being hotly contested, it has already been decided that East Bengal will finish at the bottom of the league table.

They are currently at the 11th spot with 11 points and even if they win their final league game against Bengaluru they will not be able to climb further up the table as NorthEast United enjoy a better head-to-head record against the Red and Golds. This is the first time in over a 100 years that East Bengal will finish in the last position in a national level league competition.

On the other hand, the Highlanders are the only team to come last in the standings on two occasions (2014, 2017-18). Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan (formerly ATK), Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Bengaluru FC are the only teams to have never finished at the bottom spot.

Chennaiyin had a dismal 2018-19 season that saw them finish bottom under John Gregory. In that edition, they could win only two matches and could not even reach double digits in the points column. East Bengal have so far managed to win just one match, and if they do not win their last fixture then they will hit a new low.

Let us now take a look at the table of the lowest-ranked teams so far in ISL history.

