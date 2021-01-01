ISL play-offs qualification scenarios - Chennaiyin out of qualification race, Jamshedpur complicate their path

NorthEast United's win over Odisha meant that Chennaiyin FC were officially knocked out of the play-offs race for this season...

NorthEast United took a step further towards qualification to the play-off with a convincing win over Odisha FC. Their three points also meant that Chennaiyin were officially out of the race to a top-four finish.

In the second match of the day, Jamshedpur FC complicated their path to the play-offs after going down 0-1 against already qualified ATK Mohun Bagan.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all the nine teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

NorthEast United (M-17, P-26)

The win against Odisha took the Highlanders inches closer to play-offs qualification. Another win and NorthEast United will be beyond the reach of the teams ranked from sixth to 11th. Their last three matches are against Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa (M-17, P-24)

FC Goa's last three matches are against Odisha, mid-table side Bengaluru and play-off rival Hyderabad FC.

If they win their remaining matches which includes Hyderabad FC in their final game then they will make it to the play-offs as the Nizams will be left behind with 30 points. If they manage to get to 27 points, then FC Goa will only have to worry about NorthEast and Hyderabad since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

Hyderabad FC (M-17, P-24)

Hyderabad's last three fixtures are now against Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.

If they manage to win all their remaining games they will automatically qualify as FC Goa can reach a maximum of 30 points. If they manage to get 27 points, then Hyderabad will only have to worry about NorthEast and FC Goa since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

Jamshedpur FC (M-18, P-21)

Jamshedpur FC's last two opponents are Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC. If they win all their remaining matches they will reach 27 points. They then have to hope that none of Hyderabad, FC Goa and NorthEast United cross 26 points.

Bengaluru FC (M17, P-19)

Bengaluru FC’s last-three fixtures are against Mumbai City, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Their fixture list is one of the toughest as they meet two top of the table sides in their last three encounters.

Winning all three matches will take the Blues’ points tally to 28 and then in order to qualify, they must hope that two out of the three teams - NorthEast United, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC - do not get more than four points in their remaining matches and the teams below them drop at least a point.

Chennaiyin FC (M-18, P-18)

With NorthEast United reaching 26 points after their win over Odisha ad just two matches left in their campaign, Chennaiyin can reach a maximum of 24 points which is same as FC Goa and Hyderabad FC's current tallies and the Nizams pip them on the head to head record and thus the Marina Machans are officially out of the race for the play-offs

East Bengal (M-16, P-16)

East Bengal’s draw against Hyderabad complicates their path to the play-offs. Their last three matches are against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and Odisha FC.

The Red and Golds have to get nine points from their last three matches which will take their point’s tally to 26. They will also hope that two out of Hyderabad, NorthEast United and FC Goa do not cross the 26-point mark. Also, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru must lose one game and draw one, and Chennaiyin drop points in their remaining matches.

Kerala Blasters (M-17, P-16)

Like East Bengal, Kerala Blasters too must win their remaining three matches which are against Hyderabad, Chennaiyin and NorthEast United and three wins will take their tally to 25 points.

They must then. hope that neither Hyderabad nor NorthEast United gets more than 24 points from their remaining games. They should also hope Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Chennaiyin and East Bengal drop three, five, two and three points respectively from their remaining matches.

The head-to-head record will be considered if two teams have the same tally of points. However, if more than two teams are on the same number of points, the points accumulated in the matches between the teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

Click here to view the latest ISL standings