ISL play-offs qualification scenarios: Hyderabad qualify, four teams in contention

The ongoing 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is entering its business end.

Hyderabad FC are the first team to qualify for the play-offs this season, having already secured 35 points from 18 matches.

Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan currently stand on the second and third positions in the points table with 34 and 31 points respectively from 17 matches.

Other than these two teams, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC are also in contention for the remaining three play-off spots.

Odisha FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United and East Bengal have already been ousted from the top-four race.

Let's take a look at the various scenarios that will affect the teams involved in the play-off race.

What happens teams are tied on points?

If two teams finish with the same number of points at the league stage then the following criteria will be factored in while deciding the rankings.

Head-to-head record of the teams during the season. Superior goal difference in head-to-head matches. Overall goal difference in the points table. Most goals scores in the league Highest fair-play rank Most draws

Which teams have the highest Fairplay score?

Rank Club Average point 1 Mumbai City 7.77 2 Hyderabad FC 7.67 3 East Bengal 7.52 4 Jamshedpur FC 7.47 5 Odisha FC 7.40 6 NorthEast United 7.40 7 Chennaiyin FC 7.36 8 FC Goa 7.33 9 Bengaluru FC 7.19 10 Kerala Blasters 6.87 11 ATK Mohun Bagan 6.82

Latest ISL Points Table

Jamshedpur FC (M-17, P-34)

Matches left - Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur need just one point to secure their play-offs as of now. If either of Mumbai City or Kerala drop points in their next game, the Men of Steel in that case will automatically qualify irrespective of their results in the remaining fixtures.

ATK Mohun Bagan (M-17, P-31)

Matches left - Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC

Two out of ATK Mohun Bagan's remaining three opponents are in the race for a play-offs spot. ATK Mohun Bagan need to pick up at least four points in order to confirm their berth in the final four. If they win their next tie against Bengaluru FC, they would more or less end the chances of Marco Pezzaiuoli’s team of making it into the play-offs.

Mumbai City (M-17, P-28)

Matches left - FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City can qualify for the play-offs with 34 points but the only thing they have to make sure is that they beat Kerala Blasters. If they beat Kerala by four or more goals then even with 33 points they will make it to the play-offs with a better H2H goal difference.

The Islanders have scored 35 goals so far and enjoy a goal difference of five.

Kerala Blasters (M-17, P-27)

Matches left - Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City, FC Goa

Kerala Blasters need seven points out of their last three matches in order to qualify for the play-offs. They just have to make sure they don't lose against Mumbai City. If Mumbai and Kerala are tied on 34 points, Kerala go through on a better H2H record.

Bengaluru FC (M-18, P-26)

Matches left - ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal

The Blues can reach a maximum of 32 points. If they want to qualify, they will have to win their last two matches and hope that two of ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City do not go past the 32 points tally.

Bengaluru enjoy a better head-to-head record against Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters.

