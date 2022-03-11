'Only the first game' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic plays down Jamshedpur win in play-offs

Ivan Vukomanovic has identified a couple of pointers ahead of Kerala Blasters' return tie against Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs.

The Yellow Army edged the first leg tie 1-0, riding on a lone goal by Sahal Abdul Samad (38'), but that does not give the Blasters coach a reason to celebrate yet.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"I think today's match gave us an idea of what things we need to change. But it also gives us a lot of question marks as it will be almost a similar game - it will be physical. As a young side, we need to adapt to win points and this is the case throughout the season. This is only the first game [in the play-offs], so we need to get ready for the next game," he said.

The Serbian manager continued, "After the new year, there was no time to prepare, no time to train. At the end of the season, everybody is physically and emotionally exhausted. We cannot see nice football. This is how we are going to finish this season."

What Owen Coyle had to say?

Jamshedpur lost their first game after a record breaking run of seven games that resulted in them clinching the ISL league shield.

"We could have been three goals up but we missed the chances," the former Chennaiyin coach rued his side's missed chances as Daniel Chima put down a couple of chances other than another one that befell Mobashir Rahman.

"I don't think we played our best but we were the team pushing on. We will be ready for the second leg. Players are unavailable because of the injuries but we keep going with a smile on our faces. We are the best team in this season and we are ready to show that in the second leg," Coyle asserted.

