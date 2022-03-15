Juan Ferrando has called for 'relaxation' ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's second leg game in the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs against Hyderabad on Wednesday, after losing the reverse tie 3-1.

Bagan were on a 15-game unbeaten run before losing 1-0 to Jamshedpur when they needed to win by a minimum two-goal margin as they conceding the ISL Shield, and now need to win by a minimum three goal margin to make the final.

What Ferrando said?

"We have to focus on 90 minutes. It is possible to score three goals in 90 minutes. This is the mentality. Everything is possible but it's not easy. We have to focus on our plan and score goals. Of course, we need to improve in a lot of areas. For me, the most important is the mentality," the Mariners coach stated.

ISL

"The conditions of the game against Jamshedpur were very difficult because we needed to win. It was just like a final. And against Hyderabad, we were not good in set-pieces," he continued.

Elaborating on the issue of defending set-pieces, Ferrando commented, "The reason is that the players are very tired. Now is not the time to pick out mistakes individually. The life of players is difficult. Relaxation should be there."

What Marquez said?

ISL

Meanwhile, Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez feels that the first leg, despite his side winning 3-1, was not as easy as the scoreline suggests.

"I think it was a very hard game. They played better in the first half as they were the first to score a goal. But our team made a recovery in the second half. Let's see what will happen tomorrow. I think we need to be braver in the first half," he concluded.







