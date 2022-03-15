'All should be happy' - Ivan Vukomanovic on Kerala Blasters making the final

Ivan Vukomanovic has reiterated that Kerala Blasters enter the Indian Super League (ISL) final as underdogs, having beaten Jamshedpur 2-1 on aggregate in the first semi-final.

The two-time runners-up will hence have a third shot at landing their first piece of major silverware in the eight years of the club's existence.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"It's a great achievement for the club, especially for the fans. They were waiting for very so long to be here where we are today. I think we all should be happy, all the yellow family, people from Kerala, all should be happy. I am proud of the boys," the Serbian expressed.

"It is different when you play for points and when you play in the knockout phase. We had to manage two games in a row against one of the best teams in the league and hats off to them as they won the league shield because they were consistent, strong. And we knew if we have to play against them we have to play tough because that is how they break down the opponent."

Who'd you prefer in the final?

Whom Kerala Blasters faces in Sunday's final will be decided as ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad lock horns on Wednesday wherein the Nizams won the first leg 3-1.

"We are coming in the playoffs as the underdogs and we don't have that luxury to choose," said Vukomanovic. "Whoever we have to face, we have to give 100%, we have to fight and give our best. It will be a joy and pleasure to be at the final and I think everybody will enjoy it."

A final for the fans

With the Fatorda stadium set to open the gates for fans for the final on Sunday, the Blasters coach commented, "It (Playing in front of fans) means everything. The boys will have extra motivation. We are playing football for the fans. Empty stadiums don't give you a great feeling. Playing in front of fans gives you goosebumps, gives you extra power, extra motivation to fight for your jersey, for your team. I am really grateful that we are going to see them."





