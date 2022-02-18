'Not about beautiful football' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic says it's about the points now

Ivan Vukomanovic has stated that 'champagne football' goes lower in his list of priorities when Kerala Blasters lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

He also stressed how important it is for his players to play against teams fighting for the top spot for the sake of their experience of the big games.

What was said?

"Now we have good teams fighting for points and to be on the top of the table. I hope tomorrow we have a good game and we go on the field highly motivated. We will try to perform our best and then may a better team win," said Vukomanovic.

"We like to compete against the teams from top of the table because it's important that the players show themselves and explore that experience."



All about the points



A win can take the Blasters - now with 26 points from 15 games - level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan who are currently second on the table and possibly with leaders Hyderabad as well, should FC Goa pick a win against the Nizams in Saturday's double header.

Referring to the same, the Blasters head coach commented, "I hope it will be a good game and a good fight because it's about the points now. It's not about the beautiful football or 'champagne football'. It's about how we are going to approach the game, react and try to achieve the points."

Chances for youth



"I'm happy that all young boys have the playing time. For young players, it is important to build up their shape and grow as a person because the ISL is a tough competition. I'm very happy with all of them since we started because a lot of them improved a lot. Hopefully, they will get more playing time and become better.

"I'm just sorry that the ISL is on a short term. It should be over a term of seven-to-nine months so that all the players can develope and experience many games, but for the moment it's not the case," felt Vukomanovic.