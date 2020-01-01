NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about defensive midfielder Khassa Camara

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of the Highlanders' Mauritanian midfielder Khassa Camara...

Khassa Camara have big boots to fill this season at FC, tasked with the role of replacing former Highlanders' Colombian midfielder Jose Leudo.

Leudo was a leader on and off the pitch for the club in the past two seasons and Camara will be expected to fill the void left in midfield.

Jersey Number: 6

Professional debut

Born in Chatenay-Malabry, , Camara played his youth football at French third division club ESTAC Troyes before getting promoted to their senior team in the 2011-12 season. Unfortunately, Camara did not play a single game in his first year of senior football. He finally made his senior debut against in 2012.

Experience in France and Greece

He continued to play at the club for three more seasons, before going on loan to French third division club Boulogne where he played nine matches.

After playing three seasons in France, the defender moved to Greece to play for Ergotelis FC where he played just seven matches before terminating his contract with the club. He then joined fellow second division club Xanthi FC.

Camara spent four and half seasons with Xanthi and had appeared in 79 league matches. Before coming to , Camara had appeared in a total of 148 matches in various leagues in Europe scoring seven goals.

International Experience

Camara made his international debut back in 2013 against Canada in an international friendly and had started in the match for his team. He played in two more friendly matches against Canada before being part of the Mauritanian squad in the 2018 World Cup qualifying rounds. The midfielder appeared in three matches in the qualifying round against twice and South Sudan once.

He also played in the African Cup of Nations qualifying round last year and had appeared in three more matches against Mali and Angola. He played only eight times for his national side and scored once.

Last stint

The Mauritanian last played for Greek second division side Xanthi FC. After his contract got over with Greek club, the forward came to to join NorthEast United.