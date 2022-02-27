Mario Rivera: East Bengal will do everything to win

East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera aims to finish above the bottom spot as they take on NorthEast United in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday.

The Red and Golds are currently bottom of the pile with 10 points from 18 games, with the Highlanders just above them with 13 points and set to play the final game of their campaign.

What was said?

"This match is crucial because if we will win, we will leapfrog them (NorthEast United) in the league table. We are playing well, but we want that to reflect in the match result too," Rivera stressed.

He further mentioned, "Our approach in the last two matches will be the same as the previous matches - to win. We will do everything we can to get three points.

"The team is performing better with every passing match. The attitude has improved, and all the players are training very hard. So there's no question of any lack of motivation."

ISL

Finding the right balance

The East Bengal tactician informed that Amarjit Singh and Jackichand Singh are ruled out injured for Monday's tie while addressing why the club chose to sign Nepal defender Ananta Tamang for just two games.

"We needed a good Asian player after Tomislav Mrcela left to play in a good Australian team for a full season so we signed Nepal defender Ananta Tamang," Rivera explained.

On constantly changing his formations, he responded, "In modern football, you need to play in different formations. It's much better for you and more difficult for the opponent. I don't like to play every match with the same bunch of players, I try and rotate my squad."