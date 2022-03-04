Mario Rivera: East Bengal will be in a better position next season

Mario Rivera has profoundly apologised to East Bengal fans for another season to forget in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Kolkatan outfit finished ninth out of 11 teams in their inaugural appearance in the league last season and are destined to finish this season with a wooden spoon regardless of their result against Bengaluru on Saturday.

What was said?

Since Mario Rivera took over from interim coach Renedy Singh, the team have picked their only win of the season in a W1 D2 L5 record.

"If we only check the results under me, then it is not good. But if you have watched all the matches then they are a competitive and really tough team to beat. I think the performance was good but not the results. I am proud of all the players as they wanted to play better every day," Rivera claimed.

Team news

ISL

"I will look to provide some game time to the young players tomorrow. They have been training well and deserve some minutes," the East Bengal coach updated on that Hira Mondal has returned home, Darren Sidoel has an ankle injury while Fran Sota's wrist injury will need to be assessed.

Sorry!

East Bengal will be looking to avoid the unwanted record of finishing with only one win in their campaign, with two wins the current minimum number of wins picked in an ISL season.

"We are sorry that we didn't get a very good result. I think fans can be proud of this team because the players played with spirit till the end. And hopefully, in the next season, we will be in a better position," Rivera promised.