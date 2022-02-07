Mario Rivera: East Bengal will try to win every match

East Bengal falling out of contention for a place in the play-offs for a second consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) season hasn't discounted the team's desire to win matches, says head coach Mario Rivera.

Antonio Perosevic (64') cancelled Odisha's lead after Jonathas (23') had broken the deadlock in the first half, but Javi Hernandez (75') strike meant that East Bengal were to lose 2-1, on Monday.

What Rivera had to say?

"I think we had the chance to win the match. We played better than them and we created more chances. We deserved to win. We tried (to win) till the end but we couldn't," he said.

Asked of his decision to play Sankar Roy in goal in the stead of Arindam Bhattacharya and hand Naocha Singh his debut as Hira Mondal shifted out wide at right back, Rivera responded, "All the goalkeepers are working very hard and they are ready to play. Sankar played a good match today. Arindam played the last match. They all are training well and ready to play.

"Their (Naocha and Hira) performance was good. They are learning about the level at which they have to play. I am very proud of them because they always try and want to do better."

What next for East Bengal?

The Kolkatan giants lost any mathematical chance of reaching the semi-finals after Monday's defeat but the East Bengal boss insists they won't be pushovers in their remaining matches.

"The plan is to try to win the next match. Today, you saw after the draw (equaliser) we wanted to win. We are not happy with a draw. We will try to win every match.

East Bengal are now set to face play-off aspirants Kerala Blasters in a Valentine's Day clash, next Monday.