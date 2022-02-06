Mario Rivera: East Bengal players trust themselves

East Bengal have only a mathematical chance of making it to the play-offs of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) as they face Odisha on Monday.

Red and Golds head coach, Mario Rivera, has asked his men to prove themselves in the business end of the season.

What was said?

On Wednesday, East Bengal cancelled a two-goal deficit against Chennaiyin to earn their seventh draw - more than any other side in the ISL this season.

"The performance against Chennaiyan in the second half was one of our best (this season), also with the [goalless] first half of the Kolkata derby (before losing 3-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan).

Article continues below

"At half-time (against Chennaiyin), I asked the players to be braver and they did it. I think that they need to lose some weight somewhere and play freely. Now the players are fit to play. They trust themselves and I hope to see this East Bengal for the next matches," said Rivera.

Where will East Bengal finish?

The Kolkatan giants, with 10 points from 15 games, are currently 12 away from the top four at the moment. The former Brunei U-21 tactician feels his players do not lack motivation.

"We are not thinking about that (position on the table). We go match by match and our target is only to get the next three points. At the end of the season we will see what position we are in.

"The players are professionals. They want to show that they don't deserve to be in our position on the table and they are hungry to win. They have a lot of motivation from themselves," Rivera stated.