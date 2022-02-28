Mario Rivera: East Bengal fans deserve a win

East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera feels that the 1-1 draw against NorthEast United on Monday in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season is a game they should have won.

Marco Sahanek's (45+2') opener for the Highlanders was cancelled by a penalty converted by Antonio Perosevic (56') as the Spanish coach believes that the club's fans deserve a win in their final game of the season.

What Rivera had to say?

"We should have won the match (against NorthEast United). We took many shots, almost 18, we made everything to create a chance and to have the chance. But we couldn’t score one more goal," he said.

There was a change in the line-up after the teamsheet was announced ahead of kick-off as Joyner Lourenco replaced Darren Sidoel in the XI.



"He (Sidoel) injured his ankle in the warm-up," Rivera informed. "We don't know [if he can play the next match]. We have to wait for the test tomorrow to check him. After the test tomorrow we can only tell if he can play in the next match or not."

Last chance

East Bengal are set to play their final game of the season when they take on Bengaluru on Saturday. The Red and Golds will be looking to avoid the unwanted record of finishing an ISL season with just one win.

"For the fans, I have to tell them that we tried and fought till the end. They can see that in our matches and we will try to win the next match and will dedicate it to them because they deserve it. And after this season, we will start from scratch and will try to come back stronger," Rivera asserted.