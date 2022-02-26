The Indian Super League (ISL) has been highly competitive this season. While the race for the top-four spots is anything but over, the fight for the top spot is also heating up.

Five teams remain in contention for the League Winner's Shield and they are Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters. Let us first take a look at the current standings of these teams.

ISL TABLE 2021-22

Club Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Hyderabad 18 10 5 3 41 19 +22 35 Jamshedpur 17 10 4 3 33 20 +13 34 ATK Mohun Bagan 17 8 7 2 34 25 +9 31 Mumbai 17 8 4 5 32 26 +6 28 Kerala Blasters 17 7 6 4 24 19 +5 27

How are the league standings determined?

Most number of points obtained in all league matches. If two or more clubs are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their place shall be determined as follows:

The most number of points obtained in the league matches between the clubs concerned.

Superior goal difference resulting from league matches between the clubs concerned.

The most number of goals scored in the league matches between the clubs concerned.

Superior goal difference in all league matches.

The most number of goals scored in all the league matches.

Highest fair play ranking.

Fairplay Table

Rank Club Points Average 1 Mumbai City FC 7.77 2 Hyderabad FC 7.67 3 SC East Bengal 7.52 4 Jamshedpur FC 7.47 5 Odisha FC 7.4 6 NorthEast United FC 7.4 7 Chennaiyin FC 7.36 8 FC Goa 7.33 9 Bengaluru FC 7.19 10 Kerala Blasters FC 6.87 11 ATK Mohun Bagan 6.82

Drawing of lots

ISL

Jamshedpur FC (M-17, P-34)

Matches left - Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan

Owen Coyle's team have three matches left and out of those three, two are against teams in the race for the top spot. So they have their task cut out. If they win against Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan then they will reach 40 points. That will be enough for them to secure the top spot, irrespective of their result against Odisha FC.

However, if they lose against Hyderabad, things will get complicated. Then they have to hope that the Nizams drop points against Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC (M-18, P-35)

Matches left - Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC.

The easiest Hyderabad to maintain their number one spot is to win both their games. Then they would finish on 41 points and would be beyond the reach of Jamshedpur. However, if they draw or lose against Jamshedpur, then they would not have their fate in their hands. To gain top spot then they would hope Jamshedpur do not win the remaining two matches, ATK Mohun Bagan drop points in at least two matches, and they don't lose against Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan (M-17, P-31)

Matches left - Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC

ATK Mohun Bagan can reach a maximum of 40 points. So even if they win all their matches, their fortunes are not secured. They have to hope that Hyderabad drop points in at least one of their matches.

In case, Jamshedpur win their two games before losing to ATK Mohun Bagan, the Mariners must beat Jamshedpur FC by a two-goal margin since both teams will then have 40 points each. Since ATKMB lost 2-1 in the first phase, they need to overturn that deficit. So in the end, if they are locked with Jamshedpur on points (40) then a better head-to-head record will save their skin.

Mumbai City (M-17, P-28)

Matches left - FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC

The Islanders have a pretty tough road to the top spot. They can reach a maximum of 37 points and even if they beat Hyderabad in their final game, that might not be enough. They can reach the top spot only if ATK Mohun Bagan do not get more than six points from three matches, Hyderabad don't get more than a point and Jamshedpur lose at least two of their matches. Even if Jamshedpur win their remaining matches, then they and the Islanders will have equal points. In this case, Mumbai will top since they have a better head-to-head record.

Kerala Blasters (M-17, P-27)

Matches left - Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City, FC Goa

Kerala Blasters have also very slim chances of making it to the top. They can reach a maximum of 36 points. This means even if they beat Mumbai, they have to hope ATK Mohun Bagan do not get more than five points from three matches, Hyderabad lose both their matches, and Jamshedpur get just one point from three matches.

If all the three teams (Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur FC) finish on same points, then a mini-league table involving the three outfits will determine their position.



