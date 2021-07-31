ISL: Kerala Blasters sign former Chennaiyin FC defender Enes Sipovic

The Yellow Army have secured the signing of 30-year-old Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic for the upcoming season...

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC defender Enes Sipovic for the upcoming 2021/22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 30-year-old centre-back becomes the second foreign signing of the club for the upcoming season after Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna.

What did Sipovic say after joining Kerala Blasters?

“I am so excited to join one of the biggest clubs in India, with an army of amazing fans. I must say that my actions speak for myself, So on the field, I will be LOUD,” said the new Kerala Blasters recruit.

Who is Sipovic and how did he perform in the ISL last season?

Enes Sipovic began his professional career at Romanian club Oțelul Galați where he spent six seasons. In between, he had moved to Petrolul Ploiești and Farul Constanta on two loan spells in 2011 and 2012 respectively. He has represented the Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 side in 15 matches.

Last season, Chennaiyin FC signed the defender who played in 18 league games in the ISL. He made 49 tackles, 20 interceptions, 79 clearances and 30 blocks and picked up one red card.

Which players have Kerala Blasters signed so far?

The Yellow Army have so far signed two foreigners Adrian Luna and Enes Sipovic and one Indian player Harmnajot Khabra who joined the club from Bengaluru FC. They have also secured the services of Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanović as their new manager.

When are Kerala Blasters conducting their pre-season?

The South Indian club are all set to kick-off their pre-season preparations on July 30. Ivan Vukomanovic, coaching staff, and players will arrive in Kochi to commence the first leg of their preseason before flying abroad to complete the rest of their pre-season training.

The month-long training camp will allow the players to complete their vaccinations and medical checks before focusing on physical conditioning. Vukomanovic is set to give the first-team exposure to at least 6 academy players, 4 of whom are from Kerala.

Reserve team players Sachin Suresh, Sreekuttan VS, Shahajahas Thekkan, Bijoy V, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, and Anil Gaonkar are all in line for playing time across the Blaster’s preseason friendlies.