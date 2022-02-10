Ivan Vukomanovic: Kerala Blasters defender Ruivah Hormipam could miss rest of the season

Ivan Vukomanovic expects Kerala Blasters to keep fighting till the end despite the 3-0 defeat against Jamshedpur in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday.

The Blasters slipped out of the top four as a result of the loss but, with a game in hand, are still within three points of leaders Hyderabad who take on Bengaluru on Friday.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"There are still many games till the end. Every team has to play a lot of games. We will fight till the end and we will fight for the points," he asserted.

"You keep working, training and preparing because in this type of format the good thing is that games are just coming. You have to find positive things in every defeat, you have to analyse certain things and sometimes the best thing is not how you lose but how you respond afterwards."

Conceding two penalties

Denechandram Meitei and Marko Leskovic were deemed guilty as Kerala conceded two penalties, both of which were converted by Greg Stewart, before Daniel Chima Chukwu completed the tally.

"Of course, because in these moments it was the poor decisions by our players, especially in the last minute of the first and the first minute of the second half. Now it's up to us to see how we respond," stated the Blasters coach.

"When you give penalties like that, it is always an individual mistake. As a player, you face those moments but you need to be ready for these games to improve. But we have to continue."

How is Ruivah Hormipam?

Kerala Blasters defender Ruivah Hormipam sustained a head injury in a clash with his own goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill during the coarse of the game, after which the youngster had to be taken off.

Giving an update on the situation, Vukomanovic said, "It doesn't look good. If it's the worst-case scenario, we will miss him till the end of the season. Hopefully not. If he will go through surgery, it will be really tough. He was one of the guys who was improving very well and we would have liked him to be till the end of the season."