ISL: Cautious Vukomanovic wants his players to stay 'humble' before facing Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters have the opportunity to go on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table if they beat Jamshedpur by a margin of two goals or more. They are currently on the fourth spot with 12 points from seven matches and a win will take them on equal points with current leaders Mumbai City. However, courtesy of a better head-to-head and goal difference, they will occupy the top spot. Yet, coach Ivan Vukomanovic is cautious and has told his players to remain humble. The Serbian does not want to look in the future and wants to take one match at a time.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"Every team wants to aim high. But you face different circumstances during the season. We are the team from which finished second last on the table in the previous season. In this situation, we are just looking to build upon the momentum. Football is all about momentum. We'll play game-by-game and see where we finish. We have good cohesion in the team that gives us confidence.

"Every game is difficult and different. Anybody can beat anyone in ISL. If we end up high we are happy but we cannot forget from where we are coming, the previous year's results. We have to stay humble and keep collecting points. Later on, we will review our objective," he stated.

Kerala Blasters have played Jamshedpur twice in pre-season and they remain winless against the Men of Steel. However, Vukomanovic believes that those games would not have any bearing on Sunday evening.

"Yes of course we will play with a different plan. We played them in pre-season and those were completely different games. Now we are in the middle of ISL. Both teams are playing with different approaches and styles. We will see tomorrow and hope the better team wins," he said.

Heaped praise on Jeakson Singh and Lalthathanga Khawlring

The midfield pairing of Jeakson and Khawlring are hitting all the right notes at the centre of the park and the coach could not have been happier. He believes that these two players have a high ceiling and are yet to realise their full potential.

Article continues below

"Both Jeakson and Putea have bright possibilities as they have enough quality. With hard work, they will further improve and I am enjoying the manner in which they are evolving this season. We analysed their game in pre-season and we are happy that they are delivering," he said.