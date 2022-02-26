Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic: Adrian Luna a player every team would like to have

Kerala Blasters had to rely on a second half performance to beat Chennaiyin 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday.

The gaffer of the Yellow Army, Ivan Vukomanovic, admitted that his men were nervous in the first half before coming alive in the second half.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"When you play with more motivation, when you play with the more will to get those points, I think today we showed that especially in the second half. In the first half, we were a little bit nervous because when you know the importance of victory and the three points, then you have to be very concentrated on your passing and everything," the Blasters coach explained.

"In the second half, after talking to the dressing room, we created more chances, we were more clinical, we were more efficient and that resulted in the goals. So I think that after the first goal we opened up and then the opponent had to come a little bit higher. It opened for us some other possibilities, which resulted also with the other goals."

ISL

It started with Adrian Luna

Adrian Luna once again showed glimses of his magic on the pitch, even though his free-kick took a deflection before rippling the back of the net, with Vukomanovic looking back on the Uruguayan as the club's first overseas signing.

"You know even before we started our work with organising everything and our first signing was Luna, I was saying at the beginning that Luna will be one of the players who will show himself and who will leave his trace and show quality things in the ISL. We are very happy to have that kind of player.

"First of all as a leader, second of all as a quality player who can perform who can make difference with his goals with his passing. So this is a type of player that every team would like to have," he stated.