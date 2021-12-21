Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic expects a 'hard game' against Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters can leapfrog Wednesday's opponents Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC to slot into the top three of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings.

However, despite the 3-0 over table toppers Mumbai City over the weekend, Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic expects a hard game against the Marina Machans.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

Acknowledging Chennaiyin's defensive organisation as Bozidar Bandovic's men have let in the least number of goals (4) among all teams, the Serbian said, "You will see that at the end of the competition, (in most cases) the team who has conceded the least goals is at the top of the table. That's why you should always consider your defensive organisation.

"We faced Chennaiyin in the pre-season and we know each other as coaches for a long time. So looking from that side, there will be no surprises tomorrow. We will try to explore certain things to win the games."

Not the same as facing Mumbai



"I think that we will see an opposite game from the one against Mumbai City. I expect one hard game with lots of fighting and running, and hopefully we can explore some weak points to create some chances and score some goals. It will be tough but we will do our best," Vukomanovic added.

"When you have a plan and when you realise quickly in the game that your plan is working, it boosts the confidence of the players on the pitch and they believe in you even more.

"It doesn't matter who you're playing against because in this league, anybody can beat anybody. So we want to create this atmosphere in this team that we can become unbeatable and win against anybody."



Kerala Blasters defeated Mumbai City ✅



