Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic: Finals are the easiest games

Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic cannot wait to take on Hyderabad in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) final at the Fatorda stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Tuskers' coach feels that his side deserve all the support from the club's massive fanbase ahead of the final showdown of the season.

What Vukomanovic said?

"These are the easiest games to play because you're motivated, you're concentrated and you're ready. And then you have that individual creativity and motivation to show everything you can do. So all the things we have been doing throughout the whole season, you speak about them, you talk about them during the week, you want to prepare certain things," he expressed.

"The fact that as a player you dream about these games, I was mentioning also in the previous conferences, the older boys when they start shooting the ball around the house with friends, they dream about playing those games, they dream about playing in front of the crowd, big finals."

Making a habit of it

Speaking of the tactics and strategy for the final over the kind mentality, Vukomanovic explained, "The strategy and tactics there are things that we prepare. But in the last seven months, since we started, we know certain things and we're going to repeat them. There will be everything, hard duals, defending tactics, attacking tactics, sprinting transitions, both teams will have to show that tomorrow in order to win the game."

The perfect match

With the vociferous Yellow Army fans from Kerala making their way to Goa for the final, Vukomanovic stated, "In football, if there is an organisation with such a fan base, full of energy and emotion, you want to be part of that, because football is emotion. And now from this perspective, I'm grateful to be part of this great family.

"We will do our best on the pitch, we will fight for them, we will fight for the badge, and try to try to be a better team tomorrow. So again, one big thank you because they are giving so much support to those boys because they deserve it. Really they deserve it. So hopefully tomorrow together we're going to celebrate."

What Marquez had to say?

Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez cannot but help to think about his side's 3-0 loss to Jamshedpur in the second half of the season when the Nizams were hit with COVID-19 cases in the team but has now diverted his attention to Sunday's final.

"This season we finished second and we’ll always have the doubt of what would happen if we played the match against Jamshedpur with a full strength squad. If we had won that game, we could have been the League Winners’ Shield holders.

"But okay, we know that every team had problems due to the Covid-19 situation. But, I am very very satisfied, the players are incredible and it felt good to train them. Now, there’s only one game left, anything can happen tomorrow," he acknowledged.