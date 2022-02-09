ISL: Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic hints of contract extension

Kerala Blasters manager Ivan Vukomanovic has no qualms over the rescheduled Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures ahead of their tie against Jamshedpur on Thursday.

A win can take the southern outfit equal on points with leaders Hyderabad who have a massive goal difference of +19 which is more than double of any other team with the Blasters in next with +8.

What was said?

"Our opponent (Jamshedpur) for tomorrow is a very tough team to beat and they deserve to be at the top of the table. So many teams are suffering from many things such as Covid, injuries and what not. So we are really happy with the things we are doing," said Vukomanovic.

"Tomorrow is a tough game and I expect nothing but duels all around. I think the team which remains more concentrated, it will get on top. We are expecting one tough game."

No time to complain

The Blasters have a packed fixture list with three matches in eight days amid the rescheduled ISL fixtures towards the end of February. However, Vukomanovic has no complaints.

"We cannot complain about the rescheduling as we have to go through this. If anyone asks then yes we would like some time between the matches but it's not up to us. We must be ready for every game. We should continue to work hard and build up to nothing else," he stated.

One for the future?

Kerala Blasters can go one better than their own record of 25 points in 6 games.

It gives you extra motivation, but we cannot base our strategies on such statistics. Of course, we want to achieve as many points as we can. We started this season with a vision not just for this season but for the strong base of the upcoming season.

Speaking of extendion his stay with the Yellow Army, he said," We had a good conversation. I think there will be no problem to see each other in Kochi next season."