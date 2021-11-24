'We have to control our mistakes' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic confident of a turnaround against NEUFC

After a disappointing outing against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match where they lost 4-2, Kerala Blasters will hope to bounce back on Thursday as they face NorthEast United.

The South Indian side did not get the ideal result in their season opener but coach Ivan Vukomanovic suggested that despite playing good football, they lost the tie due to some silly errors.

What was said?

"The toughness we faced is something that we expected. It was a strong organisation from our opponent. I think we played a good game, we controlled most of the game, the goals we scored were very well played and I think that after watching that game, the mistakes we committed, we have to try and control those moments," the Blasters boss opined.

"If we can control those moments then we can progress further, we can have more control of the game. That's the way I want to play, that's the way I think about football because I like to attack. In the next match, we will try to play in an organised way and try to control the game. We will see that tomorrow."

Learning from mistakes

Vukomanovic mentioned that the team needs to learn from their mistakes which they committed in the defensive third but suggested that this approach to the game will remain the same, that is to play an attacking brand of football.

"It doesn't change a lot. We know our goals, we know our objectives and we will continue working. We are a competitive side but what bothered us most was those easy goals we conceded. It was from our mistakes and not that the opponents made any great tactical move," he said.

Article continues below

'Not completely outplayed'

The former Standard Liege coach stated that it was not a difficult task for him to boost the morale of his team after a disappointing outing against the Mariners as Blasters were not played and they too had their moments in the match.

"It was quite simple. I told them that we lost the game because of our mistakes. Whenever we lose a game if the opponents beat us by tactical movements or any other superior footballing moments then we shake hands and admit that they beat us because they were better. In the last game, that did not happen. We played a good game. The players knew that some mistakes cost us those goals so in the future we have to avoid those mistakes. We need to control the game more," said the Kerala boss.