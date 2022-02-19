'We don't care' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic unperturbed with ATK Mohun Bagan draw

Ivan Vukomanovic believes that Kerala Blasters could have killed the game before ATK Mohun Bagan forced them to split points in a 2-2 draw in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.

The southerners were denied their first ever win against the Kolkatan giants in the competition.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"We are not busy with those statistics because we don't care about them. We wanted to be well focused and organised for the things we wanted to achieve and I think we should be very happy with the things we showed tonight, especially the chances that we had in the second half where we could have killed the game," he felt.

"ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the best teams in the league and one of the biggest contenders for the title. Playing that kind of game against them and showing this mentality, I was proud of my boys."

Adrian Luna magic

The Uruguyan forward was involved in both the goals for the Blasters as the team's coach acknowledged, "We are very happy with him as a player and a personality in our dressing room. He has the mentality of showing the right example at the right moment. When many players follow that example, you become stronger as a unit," said the coach of the Yellow Army.

Kerala Blasters in control?

With games against Hyderabad and Mumbai City among the teams who are still in strong contention of a top four spot, Vukomanovic feels that the Blasters are still in control.

"I think everything will be decided in the ISL in the next seven-to-10 days. So we have to stay concentrated, positive and focused.

"There are many other direct duels and we have our four games that we have to manage to get points from. We have to get the points in our games in order to finish in the top four."