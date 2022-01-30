'Stay without regrets' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic asserts top four finish

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated that he is proud of his side despite going down to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru in Sunday's Indian Super League (ISL) meeting at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Playing after a gap of 18 days, the KBFC boss was impressed by the passion and commitment of his outfit.

What was said?

"It happens in football. When you're better and you lose a game, the feeling is not the same. After everything that happened in the last two weeks, I have to say that I'm really proud to see those boys coming out with passion and commitment," he reacted to the Blasters' 10-game unbeaten run coming to an end.

"Even if you lose this type of a game, you have to stay without regrets because the way we played today, we wanted to compete, we wanted to achieve points. We have to continue like that," he added.

Cannot discount a top four finish

The Serbian manager voiced his satisfaction with the club's improvement as compared to finishing second from the bottom last season.

"Since we started (this season), we were never talking about top four. With circumstances and situations we are in right now, we have the chance to be in the top four. I think till the COVID outbreak in our camp, we were playing the best football in the league.

"Of course, when you lose points, there are things that you have to improve upon. Now we have to go further on and stay positive in our way."

What keeps KBFC going?

"The friendship and the great energy that these boys have among themselves in the dressing room and on the pitch - seeing them playing with a smile and that passion, it makes me happy. Comparing with the previous periods, they know that we are doing a good job and we have to continue doing so."

Vukomanovic signed out on a note of admitting that there are teams who may be dubbed as more favourites than themselves.