Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic: 2022 was an improvisation

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic insists that there is no use complaining about the dropped points in their last couple of games.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is nearing the end of the league stage in the ongoing season with the Yellow Army yet to seal their semi-final berth. They will take on Chennaiyin on Saturday.

What was said?

"If we speak about from when this year (2022) began, it was kind of an improvisation because the schedule and the calendar doesn't allow you to have that long-term vision. So you have to do game by game, use the players who are fresh, get them ready on a fitness level and that's it," said Vukomanovic.

"Many teams were going and playing with a fresh mind in the earlier stages and now towards the end, we see many teams suffering with injuries with fitness and everything. So it's normal to see certain things."

No easy point

Kerala Blasters, currently fifth with 27 points from 17 games, find themselves taking on a team who have no chance of making it to the play-offs on Saturday.

ISL

"We had to fight for every point, we had to fight against all opponents, we had to fight for every inch of the field. I think that now playing against the teams who are mathematically out of the semi-finals, it doesn't change a lot, because these guys are also fighting for the jersey, they're fighting for the logo they're wearing on the chest," the Blasters coach remarked.

Need some luck

Vukomanovic's men have dropped as many as five out of six point in their last two games and may need favours from pack above and around them in order to finish in the top four.

"If you speak about luck, I firmly believe that luck is an important factor in a football game. Also, I believe for the luck you deserve, you have to work hard. And when you get those chances, maybe you will get the luck to score. So it wasn't working in our favour in the last two games. So we cannot complain," he signed out.