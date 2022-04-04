ISL: Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic signs extension till 2025

Ivan Vukomanovic lead Kerala Blasters to the final of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) and will now stay on as head coach of the Tuskers for another three seasons till 2025.

Other than losing to Hyderabad via a shoot-out in the final, the 44-year-old set a few club records in his first year in terms of garnering most wins (9) and fewest defeats (2), most goals scored (34), most points (34) as well as finishing the league stage with a positive goal difference for the first time last season.

The club also registered a 10-game unbeaten run that elevated them to the top of the table for the first time in the club history as both Indian as well as the foreign contingent fared well under Vukomanovic.

Blasters' sporting director Karolis Skinkys commented, "I'm happy that we agreed on a three-year deal with Ivan. He adapted seamlessly and is an integral part of the Blasters family. I think it is an important move for our club, and we now have a strong base to continue our work with consistency and achieve more goals. I would like to congratulate all Kerala Blasters fans with this extension!"

Whereas Vukomanovic stated that he will be filled with motivation to better his side's performance over the coming years.

"Since we started our cooperation last year, I felt the right energy and emotion around this beautiful club. I was immediately attracted by people leading this project, by fans, and Kerala. Today, we have a great opportunity to continue in the same direction with more commitment and dedication. I am very pleased and happy with this contract extension. Hope that we all will have even more motivation to be better in next seasons," he expressed.