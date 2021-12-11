ISL: Kerala Blasters' coach Ivan Vukomanovic - We believe that we can win every game

Kerala Blasters had finally got their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season in their previous match against Odisha. They now look to replicate their form in their next fixture against East Bengal on Sunday evening.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic spoke highly of the mentality of his players and believes that his squad has the quality to win against any opponent in ISL.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"Since the first match, we wanted to play good football. We want to control games and have an atmosphere that will give us positive results. But we have to continue like this. In football, there are 'sometime' teams or 'sometime' players; as they do well but sometimes. Whereas the great teams do the good things 'every time'. We want to become an 'every time' team. This is how you achieve great things.

"In football, you never give up. 90-95 mins of hard work and in ISL anything is possible. We believe that we can win every game and we fight until the last minute. Everyone wants to fight for each other and this winning mentality helps you achieve certain things. They want to prove it that they have it in them," he stated.

Adrian Luna had a wonderful outing against Odisha and had assisted both the goals. He seems to be in a rich vein of form and Vukomaovic did not hide his delight with the Uruguayan.

"Luna was one of the available options in the market. He adds value not only as a player but is a very human being as well. He is a team player and can help the other players to play better as well. He brings extra on the table and we are happy to have him. "

Meanwhile, Blasters' opponents in East Bengal continue to struggle as they remain winless after five matches. But Vukomanovic believes that it will be a tough match as East Bengal have a good bunch of players.

"All the games are different. We want to remain focused. We are trying different things in training and depending on our opponent we choose a style. East Bengal are a good team. Their position at the table is not well deserved, but that is football. It will be a very difficult game. But we hope to score some goals as well.," he said.

Article continues below

Injury to key players is a concern

Albino Gomes will not feature against East Bengal and young custodian Prabhsukhan Gill will replace him under the sticks. Whereas, Rahul KP is a long-term absentee.

"We still need a couple of more days to evaluate the extent of his (Albino Gomes) injury. We will do some more tests on Monday and then we can decide the extent and then start the treatment. Rahul has started with the treatment. He does not require surgery and he will be soon with us. He missed a long part of our pre-season due to his national team obligation and maybe we could have avoided this (the injury). But right now it doesn't matter and he is recovering. Hopefully, we will have them both as soon as possible," he informed.