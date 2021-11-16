Kerala Blasters or Chennaiyin FC - Which ISL club has lost the most number of matches?

The eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is upon as a brand new campaign of the league is all set to start on Friday, November 19 in Goa.

In a repeat of last season's opening day fixture, Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan face Kerala Blasters. One of the most popular clubs in the league, Kerala Blasters have been featuring in an opening day fixture for the last seven seasons.

As the teams gear up for yet another edition of the ISL, we take a look at the teams who have suffered the most number of defeats in the history of the league.

South Indian outfit Kerala Blasters have lost the most number of matches in ISL. Out of a total of 122 matches in ISL, Blasters have lost 47. They have a defeat percentage of 38.52 which is the second-highest in the league after now-defunct FC Pune City who lost 42.5 per cent matches they played (34 out of 80).

Blasters are followed by NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC who have lost 46 matches each out of 120 and 127 appearances respectively. Among the top 10 teams with the most defeats, three teams feature in the list who have now ceased to exist.

ATK FC, part of the ISL since the beginning, ceased to exist after the 2019-20 season when they merged with Mohun Bagan to form a new entity called ATK Mohun Bagan FC. FC Pune City was dissolved in 2019 after financial difficulties while Delhi Dynamos shifted bases and rebranded itself into a new entity called Odisha FC in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC joined the ISL only from the 2017-18 season.

Which teams have suffered the most defeats in ISL history?