ISL: From FC Goa's 7-0 win over Mumbai to Kerala's 5-1 against Hyderabad - What are the biggest wins of each team?

Soham Mukherjee
ISL

The record of the biggest win in ISL rests with FC Goa...

The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League has already witnessed quite a few high-scoring games. Odisha thumped East Bengal 6-4, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-1 by a rampaging Mumbai City FC. In the past, there have been several one-sided high-scoring matches as well.

FC Goa currently holds the record for a win by the biggest margin when they beat Mumbai City 7-0 in the 2015 edition. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks. The seventh goal was scored by Reinaldo.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City have won by a scoreline of 6-1 on two occasions. They beat Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons respectively.

Blasters' 5-1 win over Hyderabad FC is their biggest win over any ISL outfit. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace and there were three other goal-getters in Vlatko Drobarov, Seityasen Singh, and Raphael Messi Bouli.

The Mariners are yet to score five goals in a match in ISL and their best result came against Odisha FC when they won 4-1. Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna scored a brace each that day. Their archrivals East Bengal also had their best win against the Juggernauts when they won 3-1 in January 2021.

Let us now look at the biggest wins of each ISL team.

Team

Date

Fixture

Score

ATK Mohun Bagan

6/02/2021

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

1-4

Bengaluru FC

26/11/2017

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos

4-1

Chennaiyin FC

28/10/2014

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

5-1

East Bengal

3/01/2021

East Bengal vs Odisha FC

3-1

FC Goa

17/11/2015

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

7-0

Hyderabad

20/02/2020

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC

1-5

Jamshedpur

27/02/2019

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

5-1

Mumbai City

24/02/2021

16/12/2018

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters

1-6

6-1

Kerala Blasters

5/1/2020

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC

5-1

NorthEast United

27/11/2014

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin

3-0

Odisha FC

30/11/2021

Odisha vs East Bengal

6-4

