ISL: From FC Goa's 7-0 win over Mumbai to Kerala's 5-1 against Hyderabad - What are the biggest wins of each team?
The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League has already witnessed quite a few high-scoring games. Odisha thumped East Bengal 6-4, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-1 by a rampaging Mumbai City FC. In the past, there have been several one-sided high-scoring matches as well.
FC Goa currently holds the record for a win by the biggest margin when they beat Mumbai City 7-0 in the 2015 edition. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks. The seventh goal was scored by Reinaldo.
Meanwhile, Mumbai City have won by a scoreline of 6-1 on two occasions. They beat Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons respectively.
Blasters' 5-1 win over Hyderabad FC is their biggest win over any ISL outfit. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace and there were three other goal-getters in Vlatko Drobarov, Seityasen Singh, and Raphael Messi Bouli.
The Mariners are yet to score five goals in a match in ISL and their best result came against Odisha FC when they won 4-1. Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna scored a brace each that day. Their archrivals East Bengal also had their best win against the Juggernauts when they won 3-1 in January 2021.
Let us now look at the biggest wins of each ISL team.
Team
Date
Fixture
Score
ATK Mohun Bagan
6/02/2021
Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
1-4
Bengaluru FC
26/11/2017
Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos
4-1
Chennaiyin FC
28/10/2014
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
5-1
East Bengal
3/01/2021
East Bengal vs Odisha FC
3-1
FC Goa
17/11/2015
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
7-0
Hyderabad
20/02/2020
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC
1-5
Jamshedpur
27/02/2019
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
5-1
Mumbai City
24/02/2021
16/12/2018
Odisha FC vs Mumbai City
Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
1-6
6-1
Kerala Blasters
5/1/2020
Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
5-1
NorthEast United
27/11/2014
NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
3-0
Odisha FC
30/11/2021
Odisha vs East Bengal
6-4