The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League has already witnessed quite a few high-scoring games. Odisha thumped East Bengal 6-4, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-1 by a rampaging Mumbai City FC. In the past, there have been several one-sided high-scoring matches as well.

FC Goa currently holds the record for a win by the biggest margin when they beat Mumbai City 7-0 in the 2015 edition. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks. The seventh goal was scored by Reinaldo.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City have won by a scoreline of 6-1 on two occasions. They beat Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons respectively.

Blasters' 5-1 win over Hyderabad FC is their biggest win over any ISL outfit. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace and there were three other goal-getters in Vlatko Drobarov, Seityasen Singh, and Raphael Messi Bouli.

The Mariners are yet to score five goals in a match in ISL and their best result came against Odisha FC when they won 4-1. Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna scored a brace each that day. Their archrivals East Bengal also had their best win against the Juggernauts when they won 3-1 in January 2021.

Let us now look at the biggest wins of each ISL team.

Team Date Fixture Score ATK Mohun Bagan 6/02/2021 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 1-4 Bengaluru FC 26/11/2017 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos 4-1 Chennaiyin FC 28/10/2014 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC 5-1 East Bengal 3/01/2021 East Bengal vs Odisha FC 3-1 FC Goa 17/11/2015 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 7-0 Hyderabad 20/02/2020 NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC 1-5 Jamshedpur 27/02/2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 5-1 Mumbai City 24/02/2021 16/12/2018 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters 1-6 6-1 Kerala Blasters 5/1/2020 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 5-1 NorthEast United 27/11/2014 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin 3-0 Odisha FC 30/11/2021 Odisha vs East Bengal 6-4