ISL: Kerala Blasters set to appoint Kibu Vicuna as head coach

Kibu Vicuna won the 2019-20 I-League with Mohun Bagan...

(ISL) club are set to appoint Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as head coach, Goal has learnt.

The champions will be bringing his own staff, including Polish assistant coach Tomasz Tchorz and Lithuanian physical trainer Michael Jhonson Abotsi. He has also shared the list of players he wants with the club.

Kibu Vicuna's played scintillating football throughout their 2019-20 I-League campaign and won the title with four games to spare.

More teams

The 48-year old started his managerial career as a youth coach at CA Osasuna before he gained experience as an assistant coach at several Polish clubs. The UEFA Pro License holder took charge of Bagan in the summer of 2019-20 season and led them to their second I-League title (fifth national league title).

Several Indian players improved and performed well under Vicuna at Bagan. Moreover, he stuck to his philosophy throughout the campaign and the team played good football. With Mohun Bagan entering into a deal with to form ATK-Mohun Bagan and play in ISL next season, Vicuna was without a club for next season.

After winning the title, Vicuna had said, "I have a contract until the end of the season. You will see what happens next. I am very happy in . I will discuss with my family and then decide. It is not easy to be alone. We have to make a decision. I think I can help develop Indian football. I say this with humility."

It has been learnt that Kerala Blasters' newly-appointed Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys played a big role in convincing Vicuna to agree to join the Yellow Army. The I-League winner was also linked with Jamshedpur but talks didn't succeed.

Blasters finished seventh in the 2019-20 season, their third campaign without playoff qualification. With a new sporting director and a head coach, the club has opted to take a new route to help the team do well on the field. The Kochi-based club has already secured deals for