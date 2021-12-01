ISL: Just four wins in 11 matches - Can Antonio Habas improve his record against Mumbai City FC?

ATK Mohun Bagan have been unstoppable in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. They have won both their matches so far in a convincing manner and have hardly looked in trouble. In their last match against East Bengal in the Kolkata derby they won 3-0 and if they were a bit more clinical the scoreline could have been much worse for the Red and Golds. But in their next match, they have a tough opponent in Mumbai City FC. In the previous season, they lost all three encounters against the Islanders and could score only once.

In their first meeting in January, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the solitary goal of the match to inflict a 1-0 defeat on the Mariners. Whereas in the reverse fixture, the Nigerian scored once again along with Mourtada Fall to defeat them 2-0. Adding salt to the wound, they also in the final even after taking an early lead. In fact, Habas has won just four of the 11 fixtures and has the poorest winning percentage (36) against Mumbai. Hence the Spaniard wants to win at the Fatorda Stadium and make amends for his poor record.

"It is important to win every day. We have to get the three points and more importantly we have to get into the habit of winning. It is a very positive feeling," the coach opined.

Let us now have a look at five interesting stats before the two teams lock horns once again.

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored a total of 29 goals from their last 15 Indian Super League games, only against Mumbai City FC in the league stage did ATKMB fail to find the back of the net during this run. Mumbai City FC kept a clean sheet in both of their league games against ATK Mohun Bagan last season, only against Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal did the Islanders manage to keep clean sheets in both their league games. ATK Mohun Bagan have scored six goals in the first half of the current campaign of the Indian Super League, double of what Mumbai City (three) have managed to score during the same period. ATK Mohun Bagan are the team with the best differential between expected goals *2.48 and actual goals scored (seven) at the end of MD2 in the ongoing Indian Super League campaign (+4.52 xG value). Since the beginning of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season, no player has made more interceptions in the league than ATK Mohun Bagan defender Pritam Kotal (136), 36 more than next player in the list (Subhasish Bose).

(Stat Courtesy: Opta Jeev)