ATK Mohun Bagan will be involved a battle to stay in the top four when they take on Odisha in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando, the Mariners' coach, has however stated that he will only look at the position at the end of the table while acknowledging the demands of the fans.

What was said?

"It's a complicated game because we know Odisha started the season well. It's necessary to be ready for the entire 90 minutes," Ferrando stressed.

"The most important thing is to be at the top by the end of February, March. Now, of course, I'm upset because everybody wants to see ATK Mohun Bagan in the first position. But it's okay and I'm not worried because our way is good."

Williams-Krishna partnership returns?

Carl McHugh is set to miss Saturday's tie on precautionary grounds as the Irishman sustained a blow to his in the Hyderabad draw, while Hugo Boumous is suspended after picking his fourth yellow card.

"We have injuries to Avilash (Paul), Amrinder (Singh), (Deepak) Tangri, and some other knocks. Lenny (Rodrigues) or (Sheikh) Sahil, who is better depends on the plan," said the Bagan tactician.

Particularly speaking about the David Williams-Roy Krishna partnership, he replied, "We'll see. We'll prepare one plan and let's see what happens. We decide our best line-up and substitutes according to this plan."



