Juan Ferrando: ATK Mohun Bagan do not have time to improve

ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando expects a 'different game' against FC Goa in their return leg tie in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Tuesday.

He has also explained that his side currently enjoys no advantage despite their two games in hand in the race for the top spot.

What was said?

FC Goa seem to have struck the right chords in their 5-0 win over Chennaiyin last Wednesday. The last meeting between the Goans and Bagan ended in a 2-1 win for the latter.

"Their performance is really good with a good squad and good players. They are in a positive mentality which is really important to win three points," Ferrando admitted.

"I think it will be a different game with FC Goa than the first leg," he added.

Article continues below

Limited potential

With six games across three weeks, the Mariners coach has identified the limitations for his side to play to their full potential.

"It is difficult because of firstly, the injuries. Secondly, to prepare the team for the games because it is difficult to do so in two days. Less time for recovery. In this situation, all players are tired, all coaching staff is tired. Everybody is fighting as they are tired of this situation," he said.

"But of course, we need to improve it. But we don't have enough time for training and without it, we cannot improve."

The favourites

Juan Ferrrando's men are currently the favourites on paper. ATK Mohun Bagan are currently second with 26 points from 14 games, which is two games less than leaders Hyderabad who are with 25 points.

"Hyderabad, Mumbai City, Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters," the Spaniard names his favourites. "They all are very strong teams. These teams have the most chances to win the league and to be in the top four."

