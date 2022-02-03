Juan Ferrando: ATK Mohun Bagan have a lot of problems

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando has confessed of 'problems' after the 1-1 draw against Mumbai City in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Thursday.

David Williams (9') made the best of his opportunity to put the Mariners in front before Pritam Kotal (24' OG) was guilty of heading the ball in his own net.

Article continues below

What Ferrando had to say?

"We have a lot of problems. When we a chance to get three points and we don't, it's a problem. Other than the own goal, we had a lot of chances to win the game today.

"It is difficult but when the team tries to play in build up, in press and continue in this way, I am very happy. To be honest, it's a pleasure when players try to work in difficult circumstances and it'is necessary to support them," he said.

Is Sandesh Jhingan ready to play?

Expressing injury concerns to the likes of Roy Krishna, Joni Kauko and David Williams, who was taken off ahead of the hour mark on Thursday, the Spaniard hinted of Sandesh Jhingan getting into action soon.

"For him (Jhingan) now, this is pre-season. For us it's important that we don't take risks with new injuries. He's in the squad because he's working with the team and I hope to introduce him in some moments of the game."

Buckingham on Mumbai City's descent

Although Mumbai City started off with five wins in their first six games, now sixth of the table with the Mariners fifth, the Islanders are currently winless for seven straight games that includes four of their five defeats this season.

"Judge as at the end of the season. We are still at the descent space, it does not matter where are you now. We are in a good position to finish as high as we can.

"I think it's important where you finish, not where you are at right now. There is still a long way to go," the Englishman remarked.



